'Israel seeks peace, but will invest in defense'

Is Israel making wise choices from its position of strength? Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, answers this question and more.

In the turbulent recent history of the Middle East, has there ever been a time when Israel has seemed more powerful - militarily, diplomatically and economically?

Israel has the fulsome support of the Trump Administration and also has common strategic interests with Saudi Arabia and Arab nations preoccupied with perceived threats from Iran.

"The threat Israel faces from neighboring countries means it will seek peace but continue to invest in defense to protect itself," the country's ambassador to the United Nations has said.

“We have no intention to escalate anything in the Middle East and our neighbors know that. But they should know at the same time that if they try to pose a threat to our existence, we have the means to protect ourselves and we will do whatever is necessary to protect the Jewish people in Israel,” he added.