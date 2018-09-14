'The media ignores the disaster that Oslo caused'

Former MK Moshe Feiglin, head of the Zehut party, on Thursday rejected Interior Minister Aryeh Deri's claim that he did not support the Oslo Accords and that he abstained during the vote in the Knesset only on the orders of Shas’ spiritual leader, the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef.

"Before the Oslo Accords were signed I established the Zo Artzeinu movement and led the fight against these agreements, including all the demonstrations and roadblocks. These remarks are revolting. On the one hand I am glad that everyone is now trying to shake off the responsibility for these agreements. On the other hand, we see how the media ignores on this date the horror that the Oslo disaster brought upon us,” Feiglin told Arutz Sheva.

"Large television networks in Israel booked interviews with me in advance to mark the 25th anniversary of the Oslo Accords, and all the interviews were abruptly canceled, probably on orders from above. Just as they knew how to create an agenda back then, they know today how to cause history to be forgotten," he added.

“Both Minister Deri and the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef later blamed their support for Oslo on one another and this is ridiculous. Deri was a minister in the government and was a prominent figure in the rabbi's house. Had he wanted to oppose these agreements, he would have been able to do so. Rabbi Ovadia, with all due respect, who was quoted as having said he was deceived by Deri, he also could have understood like any child from Kfar Chabad who protested against the agreements, that these agreements were a disaster, which proves once again that not every great Torah leader is necessarily a great security man."

Feiglin called on all those who have now renounced the Oslo Accords to do some soul-searching. "The writing regarding Oslo was on the wall, it was a horrible move of giving parts of the heart of the land of Israel to a terror organization. Everyone who supported this agreement must do some soul-searching, and not just people from Shas but also rabbis in the religious Zionist movement who silently supported these agreements, and that includes other people from the right who have smartened up over the years," he concluded.