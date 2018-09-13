Israel, Greece, Cyprus plan underwater gas pipeline

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, held a trilateral meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides. He also met with both men separately.

The three discussed, in continuation of previous meetings, the laying of a joint Israel-Cyprus-Greece East-Med gas pipeline in order to export gas to Europe. They also discussed – inter alia – regional issues, the deepening of cooperation and the initiative to establish a multi-national firefighting force.

"Foreign Minister Christodoulides and Foreign Minister Kotzias, this is one of our regular meetings between Israel, Greece and Cyprus. We have many things that we cooperate on—the environment, energy, security, emergency services, tourism, many others,” said Netanyahu.

“Our prime focus right now is on energy, on developing the eastern Mediterranean pipeline. It’s a great project, could be one of the great underwater projects in the world. And obviously it’s something that we think is important.

“And let me say a word in Hebrew if I can. [Translated from Hebrew] We are privileged to have the Eurovision in Israel. It will be held in Tel Aviv, and it will be an excellent Eurovision. Tel Aviv is an international city, a vibrant city, and the whole world will see it and Israel.

The previous trilateral meeting was held in Cyprus this past May with the participation of Prime Minister Netanyahu, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.