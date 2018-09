IDF soldiers blow the shofar as the Jewish people welcome Rosh Hashanah.

The IDF on Sunday released a special video in honor of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

In the video, IDF soldiers are seen blowing a shofar as a sign that the High Holy Days are upon us.

