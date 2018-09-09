'Happy Rosh Hashanah', tweets Iranian Foreign Minister

Mohammad Javad Zarif takes to Twitter to wish the Jewish people a Happy New Year, includes photos from Iran synagogue.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday wished the Jewish people a Happy New Year on Twitter.

“As the sun gives way to the moon, I wish all my Jewish compatriots and Jews worldwide a very Happy New Year filled with peace and harmony. Happy Rosh Hashanah,” wrote Zarif.

The tweet also included photos from a synagogue in Iran.

While Iranian leaders regularly call for Israel’s destruction, they have engaged with the Jewish community in the past.

Three years ago, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani took to Twitter to wish Jews a Happy New Year in honor of the holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

In another gesture to the Jewish community, Rouhani later donated $170,000 to the country's only Jewish hospital.

At the time of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, between 80,000 and 100,000 Jews were living in Iran. The remaining Jewish community is estimated to number fewer than 10,000 people.

