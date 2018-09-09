US cuts $25 million in funding for PA-run hospitals

State Dep't says money funding medical treatment for PA, Gazan, Arabs in Jerusalem hospitals will go to 'high priority projects elsewhere.'

The US State Department on Saturday announced a decision by US President Donald Trump to cut $25 million in aid to six Palestinian Authority-run hospitals in Jerusalem.

The Saturday announcement noted that the funds would be directed to "high-priority projects elsewhere." It also noted that the decision comes after a review intended to ensure US funds were "being spent in accordance with US national interests and were providing value to the US taxpayer."

Previously, the US covered the costs of medical treatment for Palestinian Authority (PA) and Gaza Arabs who received care at these hospitals.

Last week, Trump announced that the US would no longer fund UNRWA, the United Nations organization for helping PA and Gaza "refugees."

In August, the US administration announced a $200 million cut in the funding given to humanitarian needs and the development of infrastructure in Gaza and PA-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria.