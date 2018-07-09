RIP Rabbi Yeshua Ben Shushan

War hero, kabbalist and father of 10 was 73. He was a member of the "Jewish Underground."

Kabbalist rabbi Yeshua Ben Shushan passed away in Jerusalem Friday at age 73. His funeral left Shamgar Funeral Home for the Mount of Olives at 4 PM.

Rabbi Ben Shushan was born in Jerusalem. One year before the Six Day War broke out, he volunteered for the elite Sayeret Shaked unit where he served as a combat soldier and officer.

In the Yom Kippur War, he served as company commander in a Paratrooper battalion, and was severely wounded in face to face combat with an Egyptian soldier. He kept fighting despite his injury. After the war, he served as an officer in the Territorial Defense battalions (Hagmar) in Judea and Samaria.

Rabbi Ben Shushan was a member of the so-called Jewish Underground that operated in the 1980s. Together with Yehudah Etzion and Menachem Livni, he planned to blow up the Dome of the Rock on the Temple Mount.

He married Yael Freihan in the Jewish year 5732 (1971/2). They have ten children. The family was close to Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu Ztz"l.