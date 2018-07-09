Arab League praises Paraguay

Arab League says Paraguay's decision to relocate its embassy back to Tel Aviv serves as a model for other countries.

The Arab League on Thursday welcomed Paraguay's decision to relocate its embassy from Jerusalem back to Tel Aviv, reported The Associated Press.

Saeed Abu Ali, assistant to the league's secretary-general for Palestinian Arab affairs, was quoted as having told reporters the move serves as a model for other countries in the face of Israeli plans and US pressure.

Abu Ali also said the move will also positively reflect on Arab-Paraguayan relations.

He hailed Paraguay's move as being on the "right track" and in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.

The Paraguayan embassy was relocated to Jerusalem in May. With the move, Paraguay followed in the footsteps of the US and Guatemala, which unveiled its new Jerusalem embassy on May 16, two days after the US relocated its embassy to Jerusalem.

But on Wednesday, Paraguayan Foreign Minister Luis Castiglioni announced that the embassy would move back to Tel Aviv, explaining that "Paraguay wants to contribute to an intensification of regional diplomatic efforts to achieve a broad, fair and lasting peace in the Middle East."

The Palestinian Authority (PA) welcomed Paraguay’s decision and announced that it would be immediately opening an “embassy” in Paraguay's capital Asuncion.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu instructed the Foreign Ministry to return the Israeli ambassador to Paraguay back to Israel for consultations, and to close the Israeli embassy in Paraguay following the decision.

On Thursday, Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez said Israel’s reaction was “exaggerated” and urged it to reconsider the closing of its embassy in Asuncion.