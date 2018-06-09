Piece of Texas heading to US Embassy in Israel

Greg Abbott presents cornerstone plaque for US Jerusalem Embassy recounting Texas-Israel connection.

Mordechai Sones,

Barn in Texas
Barn in Texas
iStock

Texas Governor Greg Abbott unveiled a gift to the US Embassy in Jerusalem. "Tonight I unveiled a cornerstone plaque that will be on the U.S. Embassy in Israel," Abbott tweeted. "It recounts the Texas-Israel connection and has the Texas seal on it. Can’t wait to see it in Jerusalem."

Seal of the State of Texas
iStock

Abbott has been a stalwart pro-Israel advocate in the face of boycott pressures. "Texas pension funds should be prohibited from making investments that directly fund our nation’s enemies or those that would bolster companies with stated anti-Israel policies,” he said last year.

“No Texas tax dollars should support companies who boycott Israel, one of our nation’s greatest allies, in the name of political correctness or in pursuit of flawed political agendas,” added Abbott.

Yellow Rose of Texas
iStock
President Trump with Texas Governor Abbott during Hurricaine Harvey relief work
Reuters
Texas
iStock

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Reuters




Tags:Texas, greg abbott




top