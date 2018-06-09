Piece of Texas heading to US Embassy in Israel

Texas Governor Greg Abbott unveiled a gift to the US Embassy in Jerusalem. "Tonight I unveiled a cornerstone plaque that will be on the U.S. Embassy in Israel," Abbott tweeted. "It recounts the Texas-Israel connection and has the Texas seal on it. Can’t wait to see it in Jerusalem."

iStock Seal of the State of Texas

Abbott has been a stalwart pro-Israel advocate in the face of boycott pressures. "Texas pension funds should be prohibited from making investments that directly fund our nation’s enemies or those that would bolster companies with stated anti-Israel policies,” he said last year.

“No Texas tax dollars should support companies who boycott Israel, one of our nation’s greatest allies, in the name of political correctness or in pursuit of flawed political agendas,” added Abbott.

iStock Yellow Rose of Texas

Reuters President Trump with Texas Governor Abbott during Hurricaine Harvey relief work