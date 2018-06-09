US ambassador stands with the Golan

US ambassador to Israel David Friedman, believes that the Golan Heights will always be in the hands of Israel, and certainly will not be returned to Syria's current president, Bashar Assad.



Speaking to Israel Hayom ahead of Rosh Hashanah for an interview that will be published in its entirety tomorrow, Friedman said he could “not imagine” such scenarios.

"I personally cannot imagine a situation in which the Golan Heights is returned to Syria, and I cannot honestly imagine a situation in which the Golan Heights is not part of Israel forever.



“There is not even a local native population in the Golan Heights that aspires to autonomy. Giving up the high area of ​​the Golan Heights may put Israel at great security disadvantage, and it is unnecessary to say that I cannot think of anyone more unworthy of receiving such a prize than Assad. So there is a whole host of reasons why I expect the status quo to be preserved," Friedman said.