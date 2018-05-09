Jordan: Palestinian-Jordanian confederation a 'red line'

Jordanian king blasts US proposal of 'confederation' with PA. 'Every year we hear about a confederation. I ask: confederation with whom?'

Jordan's King Abdullah II firmly rejects the idea of a confederation with the PA in the place of a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict, the royal court said Wednesday.

PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas told activists Sunday that White House aides Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt had proposed the idea of a "confederation" with Jordan, one of the activists said.

Hagit Ofran of the left-wing Peace Now NGO reported Abbas as saying he had told the US officials, who are working on a peace plan, that he would only be interested if Israel was also part of such a confederation.

Abbas' office confirmed the meeting with Israeli peace activists had taken place, but did not confirm his comments on the confederation.

Neighboring Jordan, along with most of the international community, has long supported a "two-state solution" to the conflict.

"Every year we hear about a confederation. My question is: a confederation with whom? This is a red line for Jordan," King Abdullah said, according to a palace statement.

"Jordan's position is firm and steadfast: there is no alternative to the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital," he said.