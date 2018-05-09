11 dead, hundreds injured as typhoon hits Japan

Strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years kills 11, leaves thousands of passengers stranded and millions of residents left without power.

At least 11 people are dead and hundreds more injured after a typhoon hit central Japan.

Typhoon Jebi, also known as Typhoon Maymay, made landfall in the Kansai region of Japan on Tuesday, before moving up along Japan's western coast.

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, 11 fatalities have been confirmed, with roughly 300 more injured.

Experts say Jebi is the most intense typhoon to hit Japan in at least a quarter of a century.

Millions of residents of western and central Japan remain without electricity Wednesday, after Jebi knocked out power in over 400,000 homes. Over 1.6 million homes in and around Osaka and Kyoto lost power on Tuesday.

Evacuation orders were issued for over one million residents Tuesday, and train services were cancelled in the affected areas before resuming again Tuesday evening.

The typhoon has also disrupted air travel, forcing closures at Kansai International Airport. More than 3,000 travelers were left stranded at Kansai Airport after a tanker became unmoored as a result of the typhoon and crashed into the bridge linking the airport to the mainland.

Travelers trapped at the airport were later evacuated by boat on Wednesday, after spending the night in the airport.

In addition to the 11 deaths recorded in Japan, Typhoon Jebi also killed six when it hit Taiwan on September 2nd.