Syria blames Israel for explosions near Hama

Syrian media says Israeli missile strike thwarted near Idlib as monitoring group says Israel targeted Iranian military positions.

Explosions were reported near the city of Hama in northwestern Syria Tuesday evening.

The explosions reportedly occurred near military targets belonging to the regime of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

Assad-affiliated media blamed Israel for the explosions and stated that the Syrian military thwarted an Israeli missile strike near Idlib, also in Northwestern Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said that Israeli planes targeted several Iranian military positions in the provinces of Hama and Tartus.