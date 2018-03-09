'“Right of return”? That does not exist'

Dr. Einat Wilf call for a global campaign against the Arab propaganda about the “right of return,” which she explains doesn’t exist.

Josh Hasten interviews Dr. Einat Wilf, former member of Knesset, renowned author and leading intellectual.

Dr. Wilf has been busy lately explaining why UNRWA should be shut down. The US State Department in fact announced over the weekend that they would stop funding UNRWA, which for 70 years has perpetuated the conflict between Israel and the Arab world.

Wilf insists that we need a global campaign against the Arab propaganda which insists on the so-called “right of return,” which she explains doesn’t exist.

Wilf doesn’t believe any Arab counties will step in and fund UNRWA as they are not interested in doing so, as they insist the “refugee” issue is a UN problem. In fact those “refugees” Wilf explains don’t even exist as UNRWA has inflated their numbers tremendously by including children and grandchildren of “refugees” under the same umbrella.