PLO calls for struggle to save UNRWA

PLO parliament calls on parliaments around the world to oppose US decision to end aid to UNRWA.

The PLO parliament, the Palestinian National Council (PNC), called on parliaments around the world to oppose the US decision to halt its funding to UNRWA and to fight this step through the UN General Assembly and Security Council.

In a letter sent to regional and international parliamentary organizations, Salim Al-Za'noun, chairman of the PNC, wrote that UNRWA is the testimony to the refugee issue and the 'right to return to their homes and property from which they were expelled in 1948.'

According to him, the number of "refugees" Palestinians currently numbers 5.9 million people living in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and "the occupied Palestinian territories."

Zanoun's number refers to the Arabs who were defined as refugees in 1948 and all of their descendants, whether they have attained citizenship in another country or not.

Zanoun said that UNRWA's assistance to the "refugees" should continue until they return to their homes and receive compensation for their suffering.

He accused the United States of being a partner and agent of the "occupation" and carrying out plans to undermine the foundations of peace and stability by removing the final status issues from the negotiating table.