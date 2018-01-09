ISIS supporter who plotted to kill British PM jailed

Judge sentences man who plotted to kill British Prime Minister Theresa May to at least 30 years in prison.

A supporter of the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group who plotted to kill British Prime Minister Theresa May was sentenced on Friday to at least 30 years in prison, The Associated Press reported.

Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman was convicted last month of planning to bomb the entry gates to the prime minister's residence at 10 Downing Street and then attack May with a knife or gun when she emerged.

The 21-year-old was arrested in November after collecting a backpack he believed was stuffed with explosives. He thought he was getting it from ISIS adherents, but in fact had been talking to undercover police.

Rahman said he planned to “take May’s head off” and wanted to make “big news” by storming 10 Downing Street as May talked to the press outside.

Judge Charles Haddon-Cave sentenced Rahman Friday to life with no chance of parole for 30 years. The judge said Rahman was "a very dangerous individual" and it was hard to predict whether he would ever be de-radicalized, according to AP.

Britain has suffered several terrorist attacks in recent years, including four deadly attacks last year that killed 36 people.

A year and a half ago, an attacker plowed a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing four people, then fatally stabbed a police officer before being shot dead in a courtyard outside Parliament.

The Westminster Bridge attack was followed by a suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester which killed 22.

Less than three months later, a van rammed into pedestrians on London Bridge before three men abandoned the vehicle and attacked weekend revelers in the nearby Borough Market. Eight people were killed and 48 injured.

Earlier this month, a 29-year-old British citizen originally from Sudan rammed his car into several people before crashing outside Britain's Parliament, injuring three.

