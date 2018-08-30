Report: Sara Netanyahu suspected in bribery case

Prime Minister's wife denies claim by police that she may have been involved in bribery scheme in 'Case 4000'.

Police said that the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Sara Netanyahu, is suspected of being involved in a bribery case involving the Bezeq telecommunications company.

On Thursday, a report by Haaretz claimed that investigators probing the Case 4000 suspected the Prime Minister’s wife was involved in a bribery scheme involving the Walla News website and Bezeq telecommunication company.

The case revolves around allegations that the Prime Minister pushed for Bezeq to receive special dispensation in exchange for more favorable coverage by Walla News. Both Walla and Bezeq are owned primarily by businessman Shaul Elovitch.

According to the Haaretz report Thursday, investigators told a court today that Sara Netanyahu is one of the suspects being investigated in the case.

But Sara Netanyahu pushed back against the report, claiming that she was never involved in the alleged scheme.

“What is new about this absurd claim,” an attorney for the Netanyahu family said. “The police said so – so what? It never happened.”

“Case 4000” is one of several open investigations facing the Prime Minister. In February, police recommended that the Prime Minister be indicted in both the Case 1000 and Case 2000 investigations, each of which involve allegations of preferential treatment or assistance given in exchange for either gifts or positive media coverage.

Earlier this month, police questioned Binyamin Netanyahu for the 12th time in connection with the Case 4000 investigation.