The Ad Kann organization revealed documentation from a Combatants for Peace organization tour where residents of the a-Dik village in western Samaria claim that area settlers release wild boar into the village.

An Ad Kann secret plant documented leaders of the tour, held four years ago in the village, describing how the settlers come at night with trucks full of of wild boar and release them in the village, and the damage that the animals cause residents and their crops.

On tape a village resident speaks in Arabic as a Combatants for Peace interpreter describes to the people how the wild pigs harm the residents: "We're suffering. The peasants and the farmers suffer from the pigs spoiling their agriculture; the pig only looks for where there's dirt and garbage. Lately, the pigs have begun to enter the houses and the gardens of the houses."

Later on, the interpreter explained that the settlers were the ones who brought the boar to the village, saying "the pigs that are here now are from the settlers, they brought them," and "we saw the truck bringing pigs. An Israeli truck carrying boars." In addition, a female resident spoke in Arabic, and the interpreter explained how she "saw a truck with pigs coming from the town of'Ali Zahav and released them into the village".

Ad Kann chose only now to reveal the documentation with the false story because it did not want to compromise the plant at the time.

The organization says they intend to release more material about Combatants for Peace in the coming days. The organization added that Combatants for Peace is behind the alternative memorial ceremony for the "Palestinians" held on the eve of Memorial Day for Israel's Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Hostilities.

Ad Kann Director Gilad Adam said: "During a tour of the extremist Combatants for Peace organization, activists uncovered a blood libel from the anti-Israeli organizations, this time a false claim that residents from Alei Zahav brought trucks full of wild pigs at night into the village and disperse them among the houses there.

"The need of these organizations to cling to such blatant lies in order to turn the Jews into monsters is reminiscent of dark periods in history. Of course, on the other side stands the village of arch-murderer, the engineer Yihya Ayash. Ad Kann organization will continue to uncover the truth behind this distorted phenomenon," he added.