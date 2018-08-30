



Loading....





Students for the Temple Mount movement activists entered haredi neighborhoods in a night operation to encourage ascent to the Temple Mount. Movement activists posted thousands of notices in haredi neighborhoods in Bnei Brak, Beit Shemesh, and Jerusalem imitating "pashkvilim" encouraging Rosh Hashanah travel to Uman in Ukraine, while the movement's posters suggested visiting the holiest site of the Jewish people - the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

"Temple Mount on Rosh Hashana - Come, Feel, Understand" and "Let no-one be absent from the Temple Mount" are examples of slogans plastered in the neighborhoods of Mea Shearim, Itzkovich in Bnei Brak, Kikar Hashabbat and others, as well as on main roads.

Students for the Temple Mount movement head Tal Koppel said, "We decided to prepare for the coming Rosh Hashanah by reminding the general public of the importance of the Temple Mount, the holiest place that is worthy of visiting and greeting on Rosh Hashanah."

Koppel added, "As we wrote: 'Let no-one be absent', for while there may be those who look for holiness in the Ukraine, in practice our absence from the Temple Mount in favor of alternative holy places is a disaster for the Jewish people."





Loading....



