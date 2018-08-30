Arch-terrorist Barghouti criticizes PA

Arch-terrorist Marwan Barghouti, who is imprisoned in Israel, on Wednesday criticized the Palestinian Authority (PA) over its security coordination with Israel.

In a message delivered by his wife, attorney Fadwa Barghouti, the terrorist said, "It is unthinkable that the Palestinian Authority will be the guardian of the occupation when it should be the bridge to freedom and independence.”

Barghouti called for Hamas and Fatah to join hands at this time in order to deal with the challenges facing the Palestinians.

He also expressed support for the establishment of a national unity government that would work to rehabilitate the Gaza Strip.

Barghouti is serving several life sentences in Israel for his role in planning terrorist attacks against Israelis.

He is widely believed to have planned the Second Intifada, which claimed thousands of Israeli lives from 2000 to 2005. Barghouti has continued inciting to terrorism from his jail cell.

Last year, Barghouti led a mass hunger strike of Palestinian Arab terrorist prisoners. However, a video was published in which he was seen eating in jail despite supposedly being on a hunger strike.

Despite being imprisoned in Israel, Barghouti is seen as a candidate to replace Mahmoud Abbas as chairman of the Palestinian Authority.