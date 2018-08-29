27 terrorists captured in Judea and Samaria

Dozens of Arabs throw firebombs and pipe bomb at IDF soldiers operating in Beit Rima; no casualties, damage reported.

During the night, IDF, Shin Bet, and police arrested 27 wanted terrorists in Judea and Samaria suspected of involvement in terror activities and riots.

The suspects were interrogated by the General Security Service.

During an IDF operation to locate weapons in the villages of Beitunia and Harela in Binyamin and Gush Etzion, fighters seized a homemade Carlo weapon and a pistol with a cartridge. The Carlo sub-machine gun is a crude imitation of the Swedish-made Carl Gustav recoilless rifle and is being manufactured in small workshops in Judea and Samaria.

In addition, during the IDF Beit Rima activity a violent riot broke out where dozens of Arabs threw firebombs and a pipe bomb at the soldiers.

Improvised weapons manufactured in Judea and Samaria in Arab propaganda: