Listen: Helicopter pilot exclaims 'I found him'

Large police forces have been operating over the past 24 hours to locate an 84-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday on Herzl Street in Haifa.

Hundreds of policemen, mounted patrols, canine rescue units, and and volunteers combed the streets of the city and surrounding forests to locate the elderly man quickly.

The pilot of the police chopper circling over the Haifa forests this morning noticed a man lying on the ground. Using the new equipment in the helicopter he sent a location to forces operating in the area and thus succeeded in locating the elderly man, who was exhausted.

Upon completion of medical examinations and treatment, the man was returned to his family safe and sound.