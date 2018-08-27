The most inspiring story of the 21st century

Josh Hasten interviews Avi Abelow, CEO of 12 Tribe Films, head of the Israel Video Network, and Israelunwired.com.

Abelow discusses the upcoming third annual Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation’s “Israel Inspired” Israel Video Network video contest prize ceremony to be held in Jerusalem.

He says that this year’s video entries from all over the world are simply unbelievable. Abelow, who is a top pro-Israel advocate, goes on to discuss the news in Israel, particularly the situation on the border with Gaza.