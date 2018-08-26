Tags:ILTV
What could happen if US rejects Palestinian 'right of return'?
David Bedein, head of Center Near East Policy Research, says implications of perpetual 'refugee' status more serious than just wasted money.
UNRWA HQ in Gaza
Flash 90
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsWhat could happen if US rejects Palestinian 'right of return'?
What could happen if US rejects Palestinian 'right of return'?
David Bedein, head of Center Near East Policy Research, says implications of perpetual 'refugee' status more serious than just wasted money.
UNRWA HQ in Gaza
Flash 90
Tags:ILTV
top