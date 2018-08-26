Israeli politicians eulogize John McCain

Israeli politicians across the board sent condolences and eulogies in memory of US Senator John McCain, who died at the age of 81 after a battle against cancer.

President Reuven Rivlin said: "Today we are paying our last respects to Senator John McCain and we are separated from a man and a leader with strong values, a defender and a fighter for his people and a true friend of the State of Israel. We send our sincere condolences to the family and to the American people."



Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein eulogized Senator John McCain and wrote: "John McCain was an American hero, and a unique person. We will always remember him as a great friend of Israel. May his memory be blessed.”

Education Minister Naftali Bennett wrote: "John McCain was a great American patriot and a great friend of the State of Israel. He supported and loved the Jewish state, and we will never forget him. May he rest in peace."



Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked eulogized McCain on Twitter, where she wrote: "John McCain was one of Israel's greatest friends, an American hero who refused to be released from his captors in the Vietnam War before the release of other soldiers. He loved his country with all his might and recognized the challenges of the State of Israel. For 36 Years of public service in the House of Representatives and the Senate, Israeli governments have always known that they had a friend there. May his memory be blessed.”

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman eulogized McCain: "Senator John McCain, who died overnight, was one of Israel’s greatest friends. An American hero who fought in Vietnam and fell into captivity. In one of our recent meetings in Washington he showed me a picture of his time in captivity and said, 'Despite the terrible suffering, I never doubted the my obligation to the values ​​of freedom and justice. McCain will be sorely missed by all of us. May his memory be blessed.”



Chairman of Yesh Atid, MK Yair Lapid wrote that he "bows his head in memory of John McCain. An American patriot, a true friend of Israel. An honest soldier in a world of politicians.”

MK Nachman Shai (Zionist Union) wrote: "John McCain was, first of all, an American hero who embodied in his life the traditional values ​​of America. He disappeared at a time when its values ​​are falling apart and are in question. Israel will miss one of its greatest friends in the Senate.”



Former prime minister and defense minister Ehud Barak wrote on his Twitter account: "John McCain, an American hero and, as much as it is rare today, a political leader with principles, has died. A huge friend of Israel, in particular of Israel’s security, and a personal friend for over 20 years. A man who was within reach of the White House and who never fell in his spirit, not in captivity in Vietnam, and not at the peak of his career in Washington or his tours of the world. May his memory be blessed.”

In the US, President Donald Trump, former US president Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, and US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton have also published eulogies.