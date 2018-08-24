Ohio man who threatened to rape, kill Jews gets 6 months in jail

An Ohio court sentenced a man responsible for a series of verbally abusive threats against local Jews to six months in prison, AP reported Thursday night.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Abdulrahman Abukhalil was sentenced to six months in jail, and given a $700 fine after he pleaded no contest this June to telephone harassment charges.

Abukhalil was arrested on April 17th, after he left threatening voicemail messages in the answering systems of two synagogues in the greater Cleveland area, as well as on the personal cell phone answer system of one of the synagogues’ presidents, Rob Altshuler.

Police say Abukhalil left the messages on the answering systems of Temple Israel Ner Tamid and Heights Jewish Center Synagogue on January 19th and 20th, during the Jewish Sabbath. Complaints were filed with police on the 21st.

The messages left by Abukhalil included threats such as “All Jews must die,” “Burn the Jews”.

Cleveland Jewish News reported that the message left on Temple Israel Ner Tamid’s system included threats to “kill the f***ing Jews”, “blow up your country”, and “rape your wives and daughters”.

In addition to the six-month jail sentence and $700 fine, the judge ordered Abukhalil not to approach either of the synagogues he targeted for harassment, and to seek mental and substance abuse treatment after his four-year probation period begins upon his release from prison.