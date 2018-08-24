Dershowitz: Corbyn a virulent anti-Semite

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz tells British journalists not to lecture Americans on politics while Jeremy Corbyn leads Labour party.

American jurist and former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz lambasted UK Opposition Leader and Labour Party chief Jeremy Corbyn, accusing the controversial British leader of being a "virulent anti-Semite".

Dershowitz was incorrectly introduced as an adviser to US President Donald Trump in an interview on Britain's Channel 4 News Wednesday. After he corrected the mistake he was asked, "where is the moral backbone of America these days?"

In response, Dershowitz cited the rise of Jeremy Corbyn, whose Labour Party won nearly 13 million votes in last year's general election. Corbyn, who won control over the party in 2015, has been engulfed in a series of scandals revolving around accusations of anti-Semitism.

Nevertheless, Labour won 40% of the vote in last year's parliamentary elections - just behind the ruling Conservative Party's 42.4%. This May, Labour won the UK's local elections, winning 35% of the vote and carrying 2,353 seats to the Conservative Party's 1,332.

Earlier this week, footage was released showing Corbyn saying that "Zionists" did not understand British culture. Photographs released this week also revealed that Corbyn had hosted a gathering of radical Islamists - including members of the Hamas terror group - in Parliament.

Dershowitz excoriated Corbyn, adding that the Labour leader's success reflected badly on the state of British politics.

“Where is the moral backbone of Great Britain to have as the head of the Labour Party a virulent anti-Semite, a virulent hater of Jews and the nation state of the Jewish people?" Dershowitz responded.

"Don’t lecture us about our political system as long as you have Jeremy Corbyn, who may potentially become the next Prime Minister of England. Shame on Great Britain for allowing that to come to pass.”

Interviewer Matt Frei ended the interview almost immediately following Dershowitz's angry response.