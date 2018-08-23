

The Golani Brigade prepares for war Top infantry brigade finishes week-long exercise training it for war against Hezbollah. Tzvi Lev,

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Eizenkot at the drill This week, the 'Golani' Brigade held an exercise in northern Israel in which it trained the “Gideon” Brigade task force.



The exercise was comprised of infantry, armored and combat engineering battalions and included live fire exercises of the Golani forces on APC vehicles in collaboration with tanks and artillery.



This is another brigade exercise in a series of exercises of the "Ga'ash" Regional Brigade, in order to better its readiness for war and times of emergency.



During the exercise that was carried out in daytime and nighttime, IDF troops trained in northern Israel in both rural and urban terrain, in an exercise against an enemy simulating Hezbollah forces. The exercise included a wide range of combat methods and operational plans, with Air and Ground Forces cooperation, the flow of intelligence to the maneuvering forces as well as the integration of new combat capabilities.



On Wednesday, the Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, visited the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Yoel Strik, the Commander of the Ground Forces, Maj. Gen. Kobi Barak and Commander of the 'Ga'ash' Division, Brig. Gen. Avi Gil.



At the end of the visit, the Chief of the General Staff voiced his great appreciation to the soldiers of the Northern Command, and noted that every exercise reflects the operational, physical and mental readiness of the IDF. He added that the troops demonstrated strength, which is in line with the traditional combat spirit held by the troops of the Golani Brigade.



Next week the Golani Brigade will mark 70 years since its establishment in a brigade ceremony held on Thursday in the northern city of Karmiel.













top