One dead, two wounded in Paris suburb knife attack

One person has been killed and two seriously wounded in a knife attack in the Paris suburb of Trappes.

Police told Le Parisien that the man was in a pavilion shouting, "Allahu Akbar," and threatened that "If you enter I smoke you all."

The attacker was shot by police after coming out of the pavilion and threatening officers, according to Le Parisien. France's BFMTV reported that he is being treated by medics.

Trappes, home to a large Muslim population, has in the past had about 50 locals who went to fight for ISIS in Syria and Iraq, French security sources have told AFP.