Multiple fatalities in stabbing at Belgian restaurant

At least 3 reported killed in mass stabbing in restaurant in Moresnet-Chapelle. Mayor says act not terrorist in nature.

Multiple people were killed in a mass stabbing at a Belgian restaurant Wednesday.

Police closed off the street in Moresnet-Chapelle where the stabbing occurred. Emergency response teams are at the scene treating the victims.

Plombières Mayor Thierry Wimmer stated that there were "multiple fatalities," while local news outletts stated that at least three people had been killed. At least one victim was flown to the hospital in a medical helicopter.

Mayor Wimmer stated that the stabbing was not related to terrorism.

"Unfortunately, a tragedy occurred on August 22 in Moresnet-Chappelle," Wimmer said. "This act is not terrorist in nature and belongs to the private sphere. There is no danger for the population."

Several witnesses reported that the stabber was a former friend of one of the victims.