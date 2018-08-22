A rally in support of residents of the Gaza vicinity will take place next week in Manhattan, New York, following the terror of incendiary kites and balloons from which residents have been suffering for months.



The rally will be held next Thursday, with the participation of three residents of the Gaza perimeter who will talk about the arson terror in the Gaza vicinity first-hand in order to raise awareness, identification and closeness between the American participants and the residents of the Gaza vicinity.



Israel's Consul General in New York, Danny Dayan, said ahead of the event that "Our strength is measured and tested again and again by the Hamas terror organization. The event is of crucial importance in the effort to expose the world to the unbearable situation that a million residents of the Gaza vicinity are forced to experience when Hamas controls the Gaza Strip. "

The event takes place as part of a campaign by the JNF in the United States seeking to reveal the wide range of terrorist activities led by Hamas against the southern communities in recent months.