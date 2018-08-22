

Holiday gift - Hamas style Gaza families receive SMS notifying of Hamas grant ahead of Eid al-Adha holiday - but grant only given to families of terrorists. Ido Ben Porat,

COGAT spokesperson For terrorists only Some 10,000 families from the Gaza Strip received a text message on their cell phones stating that a sum of 250 shekels was waiting for them as a grant from Hamas for the Eid al-Adha holiday.



"To receive a gift from Hamas of 250 shekels, [go to] Al-Intaj bank tomorrow, Saturday. It is obligatory to bring an identity card," the SMS said.



The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Kamil Abu Rokun, revealed that the text message was sent only to terrorists who are active in the terror organization.



"If the Hamas leadership does control the Gaza Strip as it claims, don’t you think it ought to take into account all the residents of the Gaza Strip, regardless of their organizational, party or political affiliation?" he asked in a Facebook post addressed to the Arabs of Gaza.













