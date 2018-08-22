Scandalous poem removed from Yad Vashem exhibition

Holocaust museum in J'lem removes from photography exhibition a poem which compared Germans, as oppressors of Jews, to IDF soldiers.

Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem responded quickly following criticism of a poem included in an exhibition called “Flashes of Memory - Photography during the Holocaust.” The poem’s words implicitly compared the Germans as a people that oppressed the Jews to IDF soldiers.

The words of the poem, called “View” (“Mabat”) are as follows (translated from Hebrew):

“No matter how much we enlarge it,

A photograph of my grandmother taken by a German soldier

In Lida, 1916,

Remains sharp and clear. Her eyes reveal the cold calculation

With which she assessed the soldier who could have

Decided to press on the trigger instead of on the button of the camera

Were it his hobby

And not photography.

This is the significance

Of the war - I taste its terror

Even as I view it now

Through the eyes of

The oppressor.

And I know the disgrace of both of them.”

Following harsh criticism on social media and an article on the matter by the journalist Sivan Rahav-Meir, the poem was removed from the exhibition.

Yad Vashem said in response that “The exhibition ‘Flashes of Memory - Photography during the Holocaust’ is a new temporary exhibit presented in the houses for temporary exhibitions at Yad Vashem. A number of visitors to the exhibition brought to our attention the fact that the poem ‘View’ shown at the exhibit could be interpreted as if it were intended to make a political statement.”

“As this, of course, was not the intention, we decided to remove the poem from the temporary exhibition. We are sorry that the things were understood differently and wish to emphasize that, on principle, Yad Vashem opposes all political use of the memory of the Holocaust. The choice to display the poem at the exhibit dealing with the photograph of the grandmother of the author which was taken in 1916 during World War I stemmed from the fact that it reflects the approach whereby the photographer has influence on the results of the photograph pertaining to the choice of the circumstances of the photograph and the way the object of the photograph is presented,” the museum said.

“She illustrates this in her words, when she views the photograph of her grandmother and notes that she feels the ‘disgrace’ not only of her grandmother as a victim and object on which the photograph is forced, but also the disgrace of the documenting photographer, who chose to eternalize the victim and present it in its hour of distress. The intention was to illustrate the function and responsibility of the photographer and present the power of the camera as a manipulative tool of great power and extraordinary ability to influence. The values of the photographer and his ethical conception are reflected in the results of the photograph. This is the focus of the exhibition.”