'Liberman, have the soldiers' backs'

National Union Secretary-General Major (Res.) Ophir Sofer on Tuesday appealed to Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman to order an end to the investigation ordered by the Military Advocate General (MAG) following the shooting of two teenagers during the recent riots in Gaza.

"Recently, we have witnessed that interrogations of soldiers have become routine," Sofer explained in his appeal to Minister Liberman.

"The public feels that in view of the ongoing activity of radical leftist organizations that regularly persecute IDF soldiers fighting for Israel's security day and night, the judicial officials are subjecting their soldiers to unnecessary forensic investigations.

"During combat, we must stand together and give full backing to our soldiers in the field and not weaken the spirit of battle," said Sofer.

"I call upon the defense minister to strengthen the hands of IDF soldiers. We must have the soldiers' backs," added Sofer.

The appeal was made after MAG Major General Sharon Afek ordered Military Police to investigate two incidents in which Gaza Arabs were shot to death by IDF forces.



The first incident took place on March 20, 2018: Abd Al-Nabi Miri was killed by IDF fire near the security fence east of Jabalya.



The second incident occurred on July 13, 2018: Otman Halas was killed by IDF fire near the security fence in the area of the Karni crossing.