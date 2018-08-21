When Albert Einstein wrote to the Rebbe

The King David auction house sold a letter that was sent a decade before the Holocaust by physicist Albert Einstein to the Sadigura Rebbe.



The subject of the letter is the rescue of Jews from the death penalty imposed upon them by the Russian government.



The letter was written in Berlin and bears the date 11/13/1930. It was typed on a typewriter in German and signed in Einstein's handwriting.



Apparently, Einstein was asked by the Rebbe to help him release two Jewish women from a death sentence imposed on them in Soviet Russia.

In the letter, Einstein expresses his willingness to help but is skeptical about the benefit his intervention will bring. This is because his relations with the Russian government were undermined recently after he signed an open protest against the execution of dozens of innocent people.



In addition, Einstein openly opposed the tyrannical government, in an article published in the United States.