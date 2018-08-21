Hamas: The goal is to 'liberate' Jerusalem

In a statement marking the 49th anniversary of the arson attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Hamas stressed that the heart of the conflict with Israel lies in the goal of "liberating the land of Palestine and the holy sites of Islam and Christianity, chief among them the city of Al-Quds and the Al-Aqsa Mosque."



Hamas said that "the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque will only take place by paying a price, and that the Hamas movement and all the elements of our (Palestinian) people can continue to struggle with all means until the liberation of Palestine, Al-Quds, the return of the refugees and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

"The marches of return and the breaking of the siege are one of the innovations of our people, no one renounces them, and we in the Hamas movement will work with all our people and the active elements to continue them until their goals are achieved - the Return and the breaking of the siege."



In a message to the Palestinian Authority, Hamas announced: "The liberation of Palestine and the struggle against conspiracies, first and foremost the conspiracy of the ‘Deal of the Century,’ require the unification of the ranks and the unification of the internal Palestinian front."