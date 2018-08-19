Tel Aviv shooting: Attempted hit on known criminal

Police find vehicle at which shots fired at Tel Aviv's Hamedina Square, suspect shooter intended to kill Ben Cohen.

Police suspect the target of this morning's shooting at a vehicle in Tel Aviv's Kikar Hamedina Square was Ben Cohen, a criminal known to police.

Shots were fired from a scooter passing the vehicle where Cohen sat. No one was hurt and massive police forces were called to the scene.

The police started searches immediately after the incident. They spotted the perforated vehicle in a Tel Aviv parking lot.

The incident's investigation is at its inception and three suspects have been detained so far. Police stress the background to the incident is criminal.