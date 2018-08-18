United Nations: Peacekeeping could protect Gazans from Israel

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned Israel's "violence" towards Gaza and suggested an international peacekeeping force could protect Gazans in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza.

The peacekeeping force could be made of civilian observers, an armed military, or a police force.

Guterres also proposed increasing humanitarian aid.

His suggestions come after the submission of a 14-page report requested by the General Assembly in June response to a surge of violence in Gaza.

On Friday night, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon emphasized that "the only protection the Palestinian people need is from their own leadership."

"Instead of suggesting ways to protect the Palestinian people from Israel, the UN should instead hold the Palestinian leadership accountable for continually endangering its own people," Danon said.

"The report's suggestions will only enable the Palestinians' continued rejectionism."

Danon also noted that the Palestinian Authority "incites its people to attack Jews" and that Hamas is a terror organization which uses Gazans as "hostages" and "risks the lives of residents for terror."

A UN mandate for a protection force would require a decision from the Security Council, where the United States could use its veto power to block a measure opposed by Israel.