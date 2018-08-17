Tags:ILTV
Israeli tourists beaten by police in Bucharest
The Israeli embassy in Bucharest is protesting after Romanian riot police allegedly removed two Israeli tourists from a taxi and beat them
Bucharest
iStock
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYIsraeli tourists beaten by police in Bucharest
Israeli tourists beaten by police in Bucharest
The Israeli embassy in Bucharest is protesting after Romanian riot police allegedly removed two Israeli tourists from a taxi and beat them
Bucharest
iStock
Tags:ILTV
top