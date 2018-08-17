'Hamas is a battered organization with limited capabilities'

Former National Security Council Yaakov Amidror says there will be no true agreement signed with Hamas, terror group is not in good position

Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Yaakov Amidror, former chairman of the National Security Council, says that the Israeli public is not well versed in [political] terms and should understand that there is no intention of reaching an agreement with Hamas.

"The arrangement with Hamas is not a [real] agreement but an agreement that does not even have a mechanism for implementation," Amidror said in an interview with Kol Bahrama radio.

He believes that Hamas needs a cease-fire. "Hamas is a battered organization whose damage capabilities are limited and harmed with the deployment of Iron Dome and the exposure of the tunnels."

He also referred to the phenomenon of arson terror. "The balloons make a lot of noise but do not cause much damage, and 30 million shekels is just a little damage in terms of the State of Israel."