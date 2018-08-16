Hilltop youth's parents sue police for alleged assault

"Despite all the complaints, the police didn't do enough to curb the officer's aggression and anger towards young people," the lawsuit says.

The parents of a minor who was allegedly assaulted by a policeman on the Baladim hilltop near the community of Kochav Hashahar in the Binyamin region have filed a tort claim against the policeman and the police in the Magistrate’s Court of Jerusalem.

The parents, through the Honenu organization, are seeking a remedy in the amount of NIS 75,000.

During the incident, which took place a year and a half ago, a number of policemen arrived on the Baladim hilltop near Kochav Hashahar and sought to arrest one of the boys. When the minor saw one of the policemen allegedly begin to use force on a detainee, he told him to "not use violence!” The remark apparently made the policeman furious, and subsequently, the policeman allegedly attacked the minor.

According to the lawsuit, which references photographs and a video, the policeman bent the minor's head down, kicked hard on his knuckles and smashed the child's arm on his knee. After the incident, the boy’s forearm was broken, and he was taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital for treatment.

The parents are also seeking compensation from the police for not taking necessary action to prevent the incident from occurring. The alleged assailant, according to the lawsuit, has a history of violence against hilltop youth and a record of complaints made against him.

"Despite all the complaints, the police did not do enough to curb the officer's aggression and anger towards young people," the lawsuit says.

"The attacking arm of the police unit against the hilltop youth ended with a violent hand of a patrol policeman breaking the hand of a 16-year-old boy,” elaborated Attorney Menashe Yaddo, who is representing the plaintiffs.

“For this reason, the lawsuit is filed on behalf of the minor is against the policeman and the police,” he added.