Kulanu: Promote Surrogacy Law for same-gender couples

Kulanu demands that Prime Minister Netanyahu and the haredi parties advance an amendment to the Surrogacy Law to allow same-gender couples to have children with the help of a surrogate mother.

According to this morning's report, Kulanu demands the amendment to the Surrogacy Law be implemented concurrently with the enacting the new Draft Law expected at the beginning of the winter session.

At least at this stage, however, this is not an ultimatum, and Kulanu is not threatening to bring down the government.

After MK Amir Ohana dissented in the Surrogacy Law amendment vote in the last days of the Knesset's summer conference, Netanyahu promised to legislate the matter separately.

"Contrary to what's been reported, I'm completely consistent on the surrogacy issue; I support surrogacy for both mothers and fathers," Netanyahu wrote on his Facebook page.

"Today we voted for the Law for mothers. I told MK Ohana in advance I wouldn't support his stipulations that he'd already submitted in this law, because it would bring down the Law and then mothers wouldn't have surrogacy. But I told him that he should submit a revised law for fathers. I'll support it and then there'll be surrogacy for both fathers and mothers. This is the right thing to do, and this is how we'll act," added Netanyahu.