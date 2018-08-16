Two Israeli universities ranked among world’s top 100

Technion and Hebrew University among top 100 in the prestigious Shanghai Ranking of world universities.

Two Israeli institutions have been ranked among the world’s 100 top universities, JTA reported on Wednesday.

The Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem were 77th and 95th, respectively, out of 1,200 universities surveyed in the prestigious Shanghai Ranking of world universities.

The Technion moved up 16 places from its 2017 ranking and was listed as Israel’s top university for the third consecutive year. It was the seventh straight year the public university has ranked in the top 100.

Hebrew University, which is celebrating its centennial this year, returned to the top 100 after being knocked out for the first time last year since the rankings started 15 years ago.

Said Technion President Peretz Lavie, “We constantly measure ourselves and improve regardless of international rankings, but of course a high place in the Shanghai ranking is an exciting stamp of international recognition of the Technion’s excellence.”

“The proof is in the pudding,” said Hebrew University’s president, Asher Cohen. “Hebrew University’s continued commitment to excellence and innovation has placed us among the world’s leading academic institutions for 14 years. That’s something we can all be proud of — staff, students and professors alike.”

In 2015, six of Israel's eight universities were listed among the world's top 500 universities in the Shanghai Ranking, with two in the top 100.

In 2016, the Hebrew University was ranked as the best university in the Middle East, according to the Center for World University Rankings based in Saudi Arabia.