Report: Netanyahu freezing Jewish construction in Jerusalem

Prime Minister's Office reportedly preventing construction of over 1,000 housing units in Jewish neighborhoods of the capital.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ordered a freeze on the construction of hundreds of housing units for Jews in Jerusalem, according to a report by Kan 11.

Oficials asked the Prime Minister's Office to approve the plans urgently, but at this stage Netanyahu refuses to approve the construction.

According to the report, Netanyahu ordered a freeze on the construction of 500 housing units in the Ramat Shlomo neighborhood, 220 housing units in the south of Gilo, 200 housing units in Gilo, 200 housing units in Ramot Alon ,and 150 housing units in the Ramot neighborhood.

The Prime Minister's Office said that "the Prime Minister's Office is not delaying construction in Jerusalem."