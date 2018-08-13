IDF hierarchy defends Yair Golan

IDF Spokesman issues unusual statement: 'Presentation of Major General Golan as one who didn't act against terrorists is sin to reality.'

IDF Spokesman Ronen Manlis is critical of bereaved families who are working to thwart the appointment of Maj. Gen. Yair Golan as Chief of the General Staff.

More than a decade ago Golan said he would prefer to endanger soldiers to avoid unnecessarily killing a 60-year-old woman. In another controversial statement Golan said one should not take the life of an unarmed Arab running toward four soldiers. In his most infamous statement he spoke about "horrifying processes" in Israel that reminded him of Nazi Germany.

"Major General Yair Golan served in the IDF for 38 years in all sectors of fighting and his contribution to Israel's security is great. The IDF's achievements in fighting terrorism under his command speak for themselves," said Manlis.

"Presenting Major General Golan as someone who didn't or won't act against terrorists is a sin against reality. Any unfounded attempt to cast doubt on the reputation of an IDF commander and his operational contribution is improper," the IDF Spokesman added.

Former IDF spokesman Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Avi Benayahu also came out in Yair Golan's defense, saying "regardless of who is appointed to be next Chief of Staff, the political hazing being applied to Major General Yair Golan is ugly and dangerous, including the use of bereaved parents.

"This is an officer and a commander with a full 'work card', a professional, honest, and ethical person whose political statements were interpreted by political elements and turned him into a 'plant' without being able to respond," Benayahu said.