Report: North Africa, Middle East, may become unlivable

Extreme temperatures in North Africa and the Gulf states may render the region unlivable.

Climate change may render the Gulf states and North Africa unlivable, NBC News reported.

According to Egyptian Meteorological Authority representative Ashraf Zaki, the past three summers have been among the hottest recorded, and humidity levels have risen, along with the number of heat waves.

Temperatures in the region regularly hit 35-37.8 degrees Celsius (95-100 degrees Fahrenheit), and in July, Algeria hit 51.3 degrees Celsius (124.34 degrees Fahrenheit).

In addition to the heat, Alexandria Research Center for Adaptation to Climate Change Director Mohamed Abdrabo noted that the rising sea level is causing the Nile Delta, as well as other Mediterranean areas, to become "inundated" by a sea level rise, flooding the area and bringing in salt water.

Abdrabo also noted that the change is gradual, and therefore barely noticed.

NBC News added that the United Arab Emirates established its Ministry of Change and Environment, aiming to reduce its carbon footprint by 70% and double its contribution of clean energy by 2050.

The Ministry's assistant undersecretary, Fahed Alhammadi, pointed out that the country's heat had surpassed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and nearly reached 50 degrees (122 Fahrenheit).

"We are now developing scenarios where we need to start to review our own regulations and law. We need to start monitoring diseases associated with temperature increase in order to bring these figures down," he told NBC News.

Harald Heubaum, who serves as a global energy and climate policy expert at London's School of African and Oriental Studies, said combatting climate change is "economically feasible."

"We have the solutions; we know technologically what we need to do," he emphasized.