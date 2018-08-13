Turkish journalist: Erdogan seeming more and more like Hitler

Turkish journalist Abdullah Bozkurt on Sunday slammed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying he reminds him more and more of Hitler.

"#Erdogan looks increasingly like a #Hitler as he asks the audience to stand up and salute with his invention of #Rabia sign he borrowed from the street protests of Muslim Brotherhood in #Egypt," Bozkurt tweeted.

"He says the cost of freedom is sacrificing lives."

The "Rabia" sign has four fingers standing straight, with the thumb pointed in towards the palm. It is used as the symbol of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood on social media and at various gatherings.

Egypt banned the sign, but Erdogan often uses it when speaking in public.