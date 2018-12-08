Modi'in Illit: Rabbi of mikvahs passes away

Rabbi Meir Yisrael Yakobovitch, one of the founders of the city of Modi'in Illit and who served as the local mikveh rabbi, died suddenly last night at the age of 78.

The family says during the past few months he has been ill and underwent intensive hospital treatment. Last night he felt pain and his doctor recommended he be evacuated immediately to the hospital. He collapsed on the way to the car.

Rescue forces summoned to his home on Or HaChaim Street began life-saving operations on route to the hospital, but to the family's sorrow he did not survive the trip.

The brother of the deceased is Herzliya Chief Rabbi Yitzchak Yechiel Yakobovitch. He is survived by many children and grandchildren.

The funeral left his house this morning and towards noon will pass the Shamgar funeral home in Jerusalem on route to Har Hamenuchot where he will be buried.