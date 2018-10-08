'Israel does not want a large operation against Gaza'

Amos Yadlin, head of the Institute for National Security Studies, says economic pressure on Hamas is working.

Yadlin, head of the Institute for National Security Studies and former Head of Military Intelligence in the IDF, says "Israel is not interested in a large military operation in Gaza."

In an interview with Besheva Magazine's Nitsan Keidar, Yadlin explained that the price of compensation for all of the fires that have been started recently by Gaza terrorists in Israel's south "is not equal to the price of a half hour of warfare."

"Israel, in my opinion, has also found a way that does not involve using weapons – closing off the passage at Kerem Shalom and placing economic pressure on Hamas," he added. "I think that this is working."

Yadlin does not place much hope in the possibility of reaching a truce arrangement with Hamas, which controls Gaza.

"Hamas has been putting up very tough demands," he said, "including the issue of the MIAs and the Israeli citizens it holds, as well as the refusal to limit the military wing. We will not give them an 'arrangement' so that they can fortify themselves militarily, and we will not ease the closure on Gaza otherwise."