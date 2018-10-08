Baby boom reported throughout Israel

Hospitals from north to south are welcoming 10% more babies than average.

Several hospitals in Israel reported record-breaking numbers of deliveries of newborns.

Maternity wards in most of Israel’s hospitals are at capacity, with some mothers being referred to other departments and others having their being delivered in hallways, Ynet reported Thursday.

Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva broke its all-time record for births in any given month with 1,518 deliveries in July. That’s almost an increase of 10 percentage points over the 1,395 births recorded there in July 2017. The Israeli hospital with the second-largest number of births, Ichilov Hospital, saw 1,014 births in July – nearly 10 percentage points above that hospital’s monthly average of 916 births. Smaller hospitals also saw a noticeable increase.

In 2016, Israel had 181,405 deliveries and a fertility rate of 3.11 children per mother. This figure is by far the highest fertility rate among the members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, a club of 34 industrialized nations. Israel had a fertility rate of four children per mother in 1970, but it had dropped to 2.9 by 1999 before climbing up to its current level.

The average fertility rate within the OECD is 1.7 children per mother.